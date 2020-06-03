Lea Michele REACTS to Glee costar Samantha Ware's allegations: I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people

Lea Michele apologises to Samantha Ware after her Glee co-star exposes her bullying behaviour on the sets.

Lea Michele has recently reacted to her Glee co-star Samantha Ware's allegations on racism. The 33-year-old actress took to her Twitter handle a couple of days ago and tweeted about George Floyd's death, showing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. While she intended to stand for a good cause, her tweet backfired on her after Samantha Ware exposed her bullying and abusive behaviour towards her during the shooting of Glee. "LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘SH*T IN MY WIG!" Samantha wrote on social media.

Samantha Ware was backed by Glee cast members, including Melissa Benoist, Alex Newell, Amber Riley and Dabier Snell who testified Lea's bullying behaviour on sets. In her response, Lea Michele told People Magazine, "One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face."

She clarified saying, "When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them." Lea Michele said that even though she doesn't remember passing that particular comment, she admits "What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people." As a result of Samantha's allegations, Lea also lost a brand advertisement.

"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused," Lea stated and apologised for her behaviour. She also revealed that she's just a few months away from becoming a mother and she's working on herself to get better. She takes responsibility for her actions so as to become a role model for her child. "I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience," Lea added.

