Lea Michele remembers Glee co-star Cory Monteith on 10th death anniversary with old photo

Lea Michele, known for her role in Glee, remembered her late boyfriend and co-star, Cory Monteith, on his 10th death anniversary. In a touching tribute, she shared an old photo of them together and penned a heartfelt note. The Glee actress took to Instagram to honor her late boyfriend on his death anniversary.

Lea, now 36, opened up about the profound impact Cory had on her life. She described how the passing of time feels both quick and slow when it comes to remembering Cory and her moments together. In her heartfelt note, she acknowledged that though Cory may no longer be physically present, his memories will forever remain in her heart, cherished and untarnished.

The Glee actress expressed the everlasting void that Cory's absence has left in her life. She emphasized that he is deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. The actress said that the light Cory brought to the world and the joy he shared with others will never be forgotten. Lea's message resonated with the deep bond they shared, and she concluded her tribute by expressing how much she misses him.

Cory's passion for drumming was an integral part of his life, and Lea made a special reference to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who also passed away. She envisioned Cory reuniting with Taylor, playing the drums together in a place beyond our reach. It was a heartfelt wish that resonated with their shared love for music.



Lea Michele and Cory Monteith’s love story

Lea and Cory's love story began on the set of Glee in 2009. Their on-screen chemistry soon evolved into a real-life romance, which lasted until Cory's passing in 2013. Their bond and shared experiences endeared them to fans, making their love story one that will always be remembered.

For the unversed, Cory Monteith's untimely demise shocked the world. The actor was 31. He died in Vancouver. As per reports, his cause of death was later determined to be a result of mixed drug toxicity.

As Lea Michele honors Cory Monteith's memory on the 10th anniversary of his passing, fans join her in reflecting on the lasting impact he had on their lives. Lea's annual tributes on the anniversary of Cory's death showcase her unwavering love and respect for him. Each year, she takes the time to honor his memory and share the impact he had on her life and the lives of others. It is a testament to their enduring connection and the profound loss she continues to feel.

