Lea Michele reveals her son's face in first photo as she posts a birthday tribute for husband Zandy Reich

Lea Michele finally revealed her baby boy's face on social media as she shared a post to wish her husband Zandy Reich on his 37th birthday. The Glee alum shared an adorable snap of her son along with her husband on Instagram as she wished the latter with a heartwarming message on his birthday. In the photo, Lea and Zany's son could be seen looking adorable while sporting dark sunglasses.

Sharing the photo, Lea in her caption wrote, "Greatest man, father, husband and friend. I wake up every day so thankful that you are ours Z. Happy Birthday! Ever and I love you so much." The photo posted by Michele showed her husband and baby boy rocking shades in the backdrop of a beachside sunset.

Michele and her husband welcomed baby Ever Leo Reich back in August 2020. While the 35-year-old singer and actress had shared photos with her baby on social media, this is the first time that Lea revealed his face.

As for Lea and Zandy's relationship, the duo had sparked romance rumours back in 2017 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Northern California in March 2019.

Previously, Lea had spoken about the difficulty of welcoming her son amid the pandemic as she spoke to Entertainment Tonight saying, "We were pregnant during a pandemic dealing with those complications. And then my son was born, we were in quarantine for almost a year altogether with him so it's been pretty wild."

Lea had also credited her girlfriends for being there to answer all her questions as a new mom. The actress' close circle includes celebrity mom friends like Emma Roberts, Ashley Tisdale, Hilary Duff and more.

