Lea Michelle's abusive, bullying behaviour EXPOSED by Samantha Ware; Glee cast members support latter's claim

Glee cast members, including Melissa Benoist, Alex Newell, Amber Riley and Dabier Snell, are supporting Samantha Ware’s bullying and abusive behaviour accusations against Lea Michelle. Read on to know more.

Actress Samantha Ware recently accused her former Glee co-star, Lea Michele of hypocrisy after she posted a tweet in support of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. Ware claimed that Michele made her life “a living hell” by bullying her. And now, her other Glee cast members are supporting her accusations. Melissa Benoist, Amber Riley, Kevin McHale and other Glee stars came out in support of Ware’s accusations. Benoist liked a series of post that detailed Michelle’s bullying and abusive behaviour toward her co-stars.

In the tweets, Ware opened up about the Fox show star’s abusive behaviour and claimed that Michele once threatened to defecate in a wig she owned. Benoist also liked the tweets from Glee's Alex Newell and Amber Riley, who raised their voice in support of Ware’s claims and endorsed her sentiments. Michele, who played the role of Rachel Berry on the show, took to social media on Friday to pay tribute to George Floyd. “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end,” she wrote.

Floyd, a 46-year-old security guard, died after police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed him and kneeled on his back rendering him unable to breathe. The horrifying incident was caught on the camera and the clip instantly went viral on social media. This paved way for various protests across the country against the brutal killing of Floyd and all the other black victims of police brutality. The disgraced officer has since been fired and charged in the incident.

Reacting to Michele’s post about Floyd, Ware who featured in the show's sixth season, wrote, “Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?” She further mentioned that the way Michele treated her, made her question whether to continue pursuing a career in Hollywood. “I'll never forget... I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would s*** in my wig! amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood,” she added.

Shortly after Ware’s post went viral, the recipe kit delivery company HelloFresh fired Michele from an endorsement position. The company took the decision after a Twitter user suggested that the brand should cut ties with the actress considering the serious bullying and abuse allegation levelled against her, Daily Mail reported. “HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately,” the company said.

Following this, Michele's friend and Scream Queens co-star Ariana Grande and Glee co-star Keke Palmer unfollowed the actress on Instagram. In addition to this, Alex Newell, Amber Riley and Dabier Snell, who also featured in the show, reflected on Ware’s accusations and extended their support. Newell and Riley shared gifs, with Newell posting the 'Get her, Jade' meme from Drag Race. Snell, on the other hand, shared her own experience with the actress. “Girl you wouldnt let me sit at the table with the other cast members cause 'i didnt belong there' f*** you lea,” she wrote.

Michele has quite the reputation of being a mean girl on the sets of her shows. Back in 2010, actress Hailee Steinfeld revealed that Michele made her cry on the Paramount filming lot. “When I was auditioning for 'True Grit', I was on the Paramount lot. I was wearing clothes from the 1800s that were big and uncomfortable. Glee also films on the lot and I love that show. I saw Lea Michele just walking to her trailer, and I was like, ''That's the girl from 'Glee'. I've got to go ask for her autograph!” she recalled during an interaction with J-14 magazine.

“So I walked up to her and asked for her autograph, but she walked by and a guy came and said, 'Sorry, now's not a good time!' I was so sad! I was practically crying on the way home,” she said. Michele (33) is currently expecting a child with her husband, businessman Zandy Reich (37). The actress played the role of Rachel Berry on the show and even got nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globe awards for the part. In addition to Glee, the actress has also featured in shows like Scream Queens, The Mayor and Dimension 404. ALSO READ: Emma Watson breaks her silence after getting slammed for tone deaf Black Lives Matter posts: I stand with you

