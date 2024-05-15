Léa Seydoux is officially set to star in the upcoming French film The Unknown. French director and screenwriter Arthur Harari will be directing the movie.

Arthur is best known for his screenwriting for the critically acclaimed Anatomy of a Fall. Lea and Arthur are set to collaborate in the upcoming thriller movie. Here’s everything we know about The Unknown.

Léa Seydoux to star in The Unknown

Léa Seydoux is confirmed to be a part of the cast for The Unknown. The star is well known for her work in French cinema as well as Hollywood. She recently appeared in Dune 2 as Lady Margot. The actress has officially taken on the French film led by the infamous film production company Pathé. The movie will reportedly complete its filming in 2026.

Arthur Harari will be a part of the project as well. The Unknown will be the third project Harari has taken on as a director. The French filmmaker and screenwriter is well known for co-writing Anatomy of a Fall. The movie was beloved by the viewers and critics the same.

The French film even earned multiple nominations in some highly prestigious awards including the BAFTAS andGolden Globes. Arthur Harari won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Anatomy of a Fall. The film also won a BAFTA, two Golden Globes, and a Palme d’Or.

Arthur Harari talks about The Unknown

The plot for The Unknown is yet to be revealed. Arthur Harari teased the movie by saying it is “a mix of realistic urban chronicle, fantasy film, investigation, melodrama and daydream.” The French filmmaker spoke about how the film will continuously “metamorphose” before the viewer's eyes. He added, “While its horizon will be the character’s profound and irreversible transformation.”

Nicolas Anthomé who is the co-producer of the movie hinted at the themes of the movie. He described it to “be a realistic fantasy film, with the fantasy understood, first and foremost.” The creator said that the movie promises “vertigo, evocation, and poetry.”

Pathé will be the distributor in France. The company will also be in charge of international sales of the film. They are also planning to introduce the movie to international buyers at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

