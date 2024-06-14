Leah McSweeney Alleges Andy Cohen Bullied Her Into Silence And Blackballed Her, Doubling Down On Claims

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual harassment.

Leah McSweeney, best known for her role on The Real Housewives of New York City, is escalating her fight with Andy Cohen, claiming he used bullying tactics to silence her and harm her career. This stems from a lawsuit she filed four months ago against Cohen, Bravo Media, NBC Universal Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Shed Media US, as per PEOPLE. McSweeney's legal action describes a harmful workplace environment that these parties allegedly created.

Allegations of retaliation

According to an amended lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE, McSweeney claims that Andy Cohen responded to her initial legal action with more retaliation. She claims that in March, Cohen's legal team sent her a letter demanding she retract what they called "false, offensive, and defamatory statements."

The lawsuit claims that the letter was strategically leaked to the media in order to smear McSweeney's reputation and discourage her from pursuing the case, effectively barring her from the entertainment industry.

McSweeney condemned Cohen's actions in a statement to PEOPLE, stating, "Andy Cohen and his lawyers accused me of filing my lawsuit to get headlines, accused me of lying, and wrongly threatened me with legal action, even though they are well aware that I am within my legal rights."

She described Cohen's behavior as bullying, intended to intimidate and silence her and others who want to speak out against workplace injustices.

Public backlash and Bravo's response

The lawsuit's escalation coincides with a broader reckoning in the entertainment industry regarding workplace behavior and accountability.

McSweeney's allegations against Cohen are consistent with those of other reality TV personalities, including Brandi Glanville, who accused Cohen of sexual harassment. Glanville's allegations, which Cohen publicly addressed and apologized for, heightened public scrutiny of his behavior as a prominent figure at Bravo.

As per the report, when asked for comment, Bravo declined to speak about McSweeney's allegations. Andy Cohen, Shed Media, and Warner Bros. are yet to respond to requests for comment.

Bravo confirmed in May that an external investigation into Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney's allegations against Andy Cohen had concluded, with the claims found to be unsubstantiated. Despite these findings, McSweeney's lawsuit indicates that Cohen and the networks involved will face more legal issues.

