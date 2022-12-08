Leah Remini calls Kirstie Alley's death ‘very sad’ following their prolonged Scientology feud

On December 5, 2022, Veronica’s Closet star Kirstie Alley passed away at 71 after her brief battle with cancer. The King of Queens actress Leah Remini, who had been in a public feud with Kirstie for years, opened up about the unfortunate death.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Leah Remini shared, opened up about Kirstie's unfortunate passing and shared “The news of Kirstie Alley’s passing is very sad.” The 52-year-old actress also shared she has been worried about Kirstie‘s kids with ex-husband Parker Stevenson, William True Stevenson, and Lillie Price Stevenson, who are both Scientologists. The actress further added, “Although Scientologists don’t believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom. I hope they can, one day, free themselves of this dangerous and toxic organization.”

Leah Remini and Kirstie Alley’s public feud

The actresses Leah Remini and Kirstie Alley were pretty close friends until 2013 when they got into a rather public feud that began when Leah left Scientology.

Earlier this week, Kirstie Alley’s children True and Lillie announced the unfortunate news through the actress’s Instagram account with a picture of Kirstie on a bicycle accompanied by a heartfelt caption that started with, “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered...”

The Emmy-winning actress will always be remembered for her role on Cheers and films like Look Who’s Talking.