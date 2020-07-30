Leah Remini lashes out at Tom Cruise's good guy image; Says Scientology was a wedge between Tom, Nicole Kidman

Leah Remini, who was a former member of the Church of Scientology, is lashing out at Tom Cruise in an explosive interview where she targeted the 58-year-old actor's 'good guy' image and also spoke about his divorce with ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Leah Remini is all guns blazing as she attacks Tom Cruise for his involvement in the Church of Scientology along with David Miscavige (leader of Scientology) and Tommy Davis (Senior Vice President at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre). Leah stated that it's time for people to start waking up to the real facts which is Tom manipulating his image to be the "good guy" for years. "Although I believe there was a time when Tom was a decent and kindhearted person, he has morphed himself into David Miscavige," Remini claimed.

According to the 50-year-old actress, Cruise "is completely dedicated to Scientology’s mission to ‘clear’ planet Earth — which means making 80 percent of the world’s population into Scientologists." Moreover, Leah allegedly shared that the 56-year-old actor used Scientology and its staff to do his "dirty work". Recalling an incident, Remini claimed that the Top Gun: Maverick star was involved in causing a woman to go bankrupt through the Church. Tom would apparently use his Church to torture employees by sending them in for interrogations at his expense and because the hours she worked for Cruise made it impossible for her to raise her family, the woman went bankrupt. She was punished by her church which led to her losing her home.

Leah also claimed that Cruise had earlier used Scientology to break up with his former Scientologist girlfriend and told Davis' ex-wife "to give his girlfriend sex advice." "Davis... used confidential Scientology counseling sessions to bring a wedge between Tom and his wife Nicole [Kidman] because Nicole didn’t want to do Scientology anymore. And David Miscavige, through Marty Rathbun [Former Senior Executive at the Church of Scientology], got rid of Nicole to get Tom closer to Scientology," Remini claimed to US Weekly. For the unversed, Tom and Nicole got married in 1989 and were divorced 11 years later in 2001.

Remini stated that there are some things which Tom has done that never get talked about and it's time to change that.

