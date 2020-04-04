Lean On Me singer Bill Withers passes away at 81 owing to heart complications

Bill Withers was a well-known soul singer from the United States. He was known for songs like, Ain't No Sunshine, Lean On Me and Use Me.

Singer and songwriter Bill Withers passed away at 81, due to heart complications in Los Angeles. The family of the Lean On Me singer gave an official statement to Associated Press. Bill Withers was a well-known soul singer from the United States. He was known for songs like, Ain't No Sunshine, Lean On Me and Use Me. The news reports suggest that in the 1980s, the singer cum songwriter took retirement from his musical career. The fans of Bill Withers across the world are mourning the death of the singer. Many of whom also took to social media to offer their heartfelt condolences.

The soul singer Bill Withers was survived by his wife Marcia Johnson and children named Todd and Kori. His family stated in an official statement that Bill's music will continue to connect the world together. Not just his music but also his poetry will bind everyone together. The statement further states that Bill Withers was a loving father and husband who with his music always tried to bring the people together. According to news reports, Lin-Manuel Miranda paid tribute to the late singer in a heart-warming post.

The media reports also add that the songs by Bill Withers were played during the inauguration ceremonies of US Presidents like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. The song Lean on Me by Bill Withers was the only number from all his songs that topped the charts at numero uno spot on US Billboard in the year 1972.

(ALSO READ: Star Wars actor Andrew Jack passes away at 76 after contracting coronavirus)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More