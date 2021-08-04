LeAnn Rimes gets candid on her darker time during pandemic; Reveals facing 'heavy depression'

LeAnn Rimes is reflecting on her darker time during the pandemic. Rimes recently while speaking on The Verywell Mind Podcast with Editor-in-Chief Amy Morin, discussed how the pandemic impacted her mental health and what it was like to return to the stage after a year and a half. “I don’t think I’ve ever been off the road for 16 months like this at one point for a solid period of time. I went back out to do my first show recently in front of thousands of people. I was so triggered,” she explained.

Returning to the stage after being isolated at home, Rimes claimed, was a startling experience. She added, "I have my whole life, on the road, I’ve never had this much time at home. Like my nervous system was just like, ‘What are we doing?’ Even though I meditate and do all the things like I’m still, there was still this kind of energy that’s always on."

As per Just Jared, the 38-year-old “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer further added, [I had] some pretty heavy depression, but I’ve now come out of it. And the upside of that, which has been good. [It helps to get] a different perspective, because sometimes we can be in our own world and not be able to step out of it. So, I’ve always found that therapy definitely helps with that,” she explained. Rimes said it was a "very scary experience" to enter lockdown, but she was able to "recalibrate in a lot of ways."

Rimes concluded by urging her listeners to express themselves and share their stories. However, Rimes has also been open about her depression and anxiety in the past. Recently, while speaking to the People magazine, Rimes explained that seeking assistance from others had helped her find greater serenity in her life.

