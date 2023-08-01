Leanne Morgan says she is 'Mrs. Maisel of Appalachia'; reveals men would tell her 'women aren't funny'

Leanne Morgan has been a professional comedian for over two decades now, she's made people laugh through her quick wit and funny observations about her life. But as the comedian reveals, it hasn't always been a breeze, she started off as a normal housewife back in the 1990s, to becoming one of the most recognizable faces in the industry today.

Leanne Morgan opens up about her journey

Leanne Morgan tells WJCT during an interview that her comedic journey had an unexpected start when, at a party, she made people laugh so hard that one woman "peepeed on the couch," leading her to believe she could make it in stand-up comedy. Initially selling jewelry at her friend's houses to make extra money, she unintentionally made her potential customers laugh with stories about breastfeeding and hemorrhoids.

Eventually, she began performing stand-up in clubs and received offers for sitcom deals, which unfortunately fell through. In 2018, on the brink of giving up, she made a final effort and hired social media experts who helped a video of her joking about a Def Leppard/Journey concert with her husband go viral, marking a turning point in her comedy career.

She told WJCT, "That [video] blew up, and I started selling out all over the United States. People would see those videos ... and start calling comedy clubs and ask them to book me."

The comedian admits that it took her a long time to "find my audience ... but I always knew they were out there. I think Hollywood forgets us, and I think a lot of comedians that are cool and edgy and all of that, just forget about my demographic and I think we're the best."

Leanne Morgan calls Mrs. Maisel of Appalachia

The 53-year-old admits "Comedy is hard. ... It's a hard business." The comedian felt a kinship with Midge, the main character of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She said, "I resonated with that character because she was fearless and she had those babies and her husband was a ding dong." Morgan clarifies that even though her husband is not a "ding dong," she had to overcome other types of struggles.

The comedian reveals, "men would say, "Oh, women aren't funny," and all that kind of stuff, and trying to sabotage her (Midge). I've been through all that."

Meanwhile, Morgan admits "I do find humor in hard things, but I think a lot of comedians do. That's how we cope."

