Learn Korean With BTS: Septet launches 3 episodes; initiative aims to break language barrier for global fans

Learn Korean With BTS is an educational initiative by the septet's management, Big Hit Entertainment, with the first three episodes already being launched on Weverse. Read below for more details.

BTS may have started seven years ago like any other K-pop band but the septet had dreams higher than anyone else's imagination. Steadily, with each passing year, the Bangtan Boys attained success not just in South Korea, but all around the globe as well. Whether it be their albums charting at #1 on iTunes as well as Billboard charts or even their fans' unmatched loyalty (ARMY), there really is no stopping BTS! Now, BTS is doing its part in helping its global fans have a more personal connection with them.

Given the language barrier, BTS' management, Big Hit Entertainment, launched an educational initiative to help fans learn the Korean language. Aptly titled Learn Korean With BTS, Big Hit's statement (via Forbes) shares that the initiative aims to "make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS' music and contents due to the language barrier." Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and the Korea Language Contents Institute's professors and researchers have participated in making this initiative possible. "We hope that through learning Korean, global fans will be able to deeply empathize with the music of artists and enjoy a wide range of contents," the statement by BIg Hit added.

BTS' popular videos like Run BTS!, Bangtan Bomb and BTS Episode will be reassembled taking the septet's frequently used Koren expressions. The first three episodes are already out on Weverse while the rest of the episodes, with 30 in total, will release one by one every Monday at 9 PM KST. Each episode is three-minutes long and features simple Korean grammar and expressions.

ARMY will definitely be making use of Learn Korean With BTS, especially with everyone being in self-isolation mode due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, BTS' latest album Map of the Soul: 7 earned the #1 spot in the Billboard 200 chart while the lead single ON peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Moreover, during the promotions of MOTS: 7, we saw the septet take over New York City with their epic appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden. While live audience was not allowed during the tapings, BTS also performed at various South Korean music shows like Music Bank and Music Core and had ON get a staggering 15 wins, so far.

