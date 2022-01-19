Leave the World Behind: Ethan Hawke to share screen space with Julia Roberts in upcoming thriller film

Ethan Hawke and Industry star Myha'la Herrold are slated to join Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali in the Netflix drama Leave the World Behind, which will be directed and adapted by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Charlie Evans have also joined the cast.

As per Deadline, Roberts will produce the picture through her Red Om Films company, and Esmail and Chad Hamilton will produce through Esmail Corp. Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill of Red Om also serve as producers. Alam will serve as executive producer. Meanwhile, Leave the World Behind is based on Alam's novel and tells the story of two families who are strangers to each other and are forced together over a long weekend gone horribly wrong.

Hawke will play Roberts' spouse, Herrold will play Ali's daughter, and Armstrong and Evans will play the children of Roberts and Hawke. According to Deadline, Alam's third novel, Suspense and Provocation, is suspenseful and provocative, and it is acutely aware of the complications of family, race, and class. It investigates how our closest ties are changed and surprising new ones formed during times of stress.

Meanwhile, Hawke is still as busy as ever, having recently completed filming as the villain in Marvel's Moon Knight. He can next be seen in Robert Eggers' The Northman and Knives Out 2. Herrold recently made her breakthrough in HBO's Industry. Her next appearance will be in A24's Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Armstrong can now be seen in FX's American Horror Story: Double Feature and has just finished filming on Firestarter.

