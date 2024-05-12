'Leave Your Opponent With Their Dignity': Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Shares Cryptic Post After Split With Wife Jaclyn

Musician Scott Stapp, 50 made it to the headlines due to his separation from ex-wife Jaclyn. The 50-year-old musician was the vocalist of the Creed band.

The pair have decided to end their marriage after almost 18 years of being together. On Saturday, the singer took to his Instagram and shared a cryptic video on his story. Here’s what the video’s message said.

Scott Stapp shares a cryptic video on Instagram

The veteran musician shared a video of a pastor spilling words of wisdom. The message consisted of “Speak without being offensive, listen without being defensive, and always leave your opponent with their dignity.”

As per Page Six, the court records stated that Jaclyn had previously filed for divorce against the singer in June 2022 but she later withdrew the filing.

The With Arms Wide Open singer would later file for divorce from his wife in May 2023.

The 50-year-old singer’s rep told People, “Out of respect for their family, Scott intends to navigate this difficult time privately.”

A little about the pair's relationship

The pair shares one daughter and 2 sons, Mia (17), Daniel (13), and Anthony (6). The lead vocalist also shares a son with his ex-wife, Hialree Burns. The son’s name is Jagger who is 25 years old.

The singer is all set for the reunion tour of Creed. This reunion comes nearly a decade after the band split. The band was formed in 2009 and it split in 2012.

As per Billboard the tour will start on July 17 and will end on September 28. Many of the band's fans are elated to see the group perform together on stage.

