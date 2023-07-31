LeBron James’ son Bronny spotted in public after cardiac scare and miraculous recovery

After a frightening week of uncertainty, Bronny James, 18, has finally been spotted out and about with his family. Safe to say, this certainly puts their minds at ease. The young basketball star suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout session earlier, leading to an outpour of support and prayers for his recovery. On Friday, a heartwarming reunion took place as Bronny joined his father LeBron James, mother Savannah James, and siblings Bryce and Zhuri for dinner at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California,m according to PEOPLE. Here's a closer look.

A grateful reunion for Bronny James

Bronny's presence brought immense joy to the James family and all those who were following his recovery. LeBron and the rest of the family are regular guests at the restaurant, making the evening even more special. At the dinner, guests approached the family to express their well-wishes for Bronny's continued healing, LeBron repeatedly expressed his gratitude for the support they had received during this challenging time.

A positive recovery for Bronny James

Despite the trying circumstances, Bronny appeared to be in good spirits and health during the outing. Clad in a gray hoodie, black track pants, and gray sneakers, he shared the moment with his younger brother Bryce and father LeBron. The family's love and unity were evident as they left the restaurant together, cherishing the time spent together.

Earlier that day, LeBron had shared pictures of himself with son Bryce, emphasizing the importance of remaining strong for his children, regardless of the challenges they face. Bronny's hospitalization had deeply affected the James family, but thankfully, his condition had improved, and he was no longer in the ICU. With a message of gratitude and love, LeBron thanked everyone for their support and assured that the family was now together, safe, and healthy. The James family continues to draw strength from the overwhelming support they received during this difficult time.

