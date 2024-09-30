Lee: Andy Samberg Reflects On His Personal Pain Behind Playing Photojournalist In Upcoming War Film

Andy Samberg is set to share the screen space with Kate Winslet in the upcoming war film, Lee. The actor will portray the role of photojournalist David E. Scherman, who will accompany the actress, set to play the character of Lee Miller, a Vogue model turned photographer.

Speaking of the role that Samberg is set to play, Scherman clicked the controversial picture of Miller and Adolf Hitler in the latter’s bathtub. In conversation with the media portal, the Brooklyn Nine Nine star revealed facing difficulties playing the role amidst the backdrop of the Nazi era and the Holocaust backdrop.

While speaking to the media outlet, Samberg shared, “You try to take on the weight of the moment, right? You try to allow all that sadness and all that horribleness into your soul, and try to represent how absolutely horrible it would be to bear witness to it.”

He further added, “I'd be lying if I said I didn't think about my own family, my own lineage, and how many were lost. And all the stories that I've been told about it.”

The Palm Springs actor has been well known for his humorous roles and comic timing. For Lee, the actor has gone completely out of the way to get himself into the shoes of a war photojournalist, who was surrounded by stories and controversies.

The SNL star has been proving his versatility to his audience and fans from across countries.

Previously, in an interview with Digital Spy, the actor mentioned that he was hesitant over taking up the role in Lee. Samberg revealed that it was Winslet who personally called the actor to take up the role, which got the comedian to sign the film.

He explained, "There was hesitation. I heard Kate Winslet was interested in me playing a part in a movie she was making, so I immediately said yes.”

As for the movie Lee, it will revolve around the true story of Lee Miller, who was the ex-cover girl at Vogue and later went on to take up the profession of a war photographer in World War II.

Samberg and Winslet will also be joined by Marion Cottilard, Jud Law and Andrea Riseborough.

The movie is available to watch in theaters.

