Lee Byung Hun Birthday: When the Squid Game star QUIPPED about his 'love-hate' friendship with Ethan Hawke

Lee Byung Hun is a force to be reckoned with in the Korean entertainment industry! The Hallyu star has several hit films in his impressive repertoire including Inside Men, The Good, the Bad, the Weird, Master, Masquerade and Joint Security Area, all of which are massive box office successes. Moreover, Lee Byung Hun has also starred in hit dramas like Mr. Sunshine, Squid Game and more recently, Our Blues.

It's not just in South Korea, though, that Lee Byung Hun has made a splash with his masterful acting chops, but Hollywood has also been taken over by the phenomenally talented actor. His Hollywood projects include the G.I. Joe franchise, Terminator Genisys and The Magnificent Seven, among others. Speaking of the Antoine Fuqua directorial, Lee Byung Hun went toe-to-toe with Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke, amongst many more in the Western-action movie. Lee Byung Hun and Ethan Hawke, in particular, became good friends off-screen as well. However, Lee also had a bone to pick with Hawke because of his wife and actress Lee Min Jung.

Taking a trip down memory lane as it's Lee Byung Hun's 52nd birthday today, i.e. July 12, while attending TIFF 2016, the actor was asked about his experience working with Ethan Hawke during The Magnificent Seven's Press Conference. Talking about how in The Magnificent Seven's script, their characters Billy Rocks and Goodnight Robicheaux are "best friends," Byung Hun revealed that he and Ethan got to be "closer very naturally on set." Lee couldn't help but quip how they "smoked opium a lot," which had the entire cast in splits. the Moon Knight star responded, "In Canada, we don't talk about that. [chuckles]," via HeyUGuys.

Furthermore, when Lee Byung Hun revealed that he used to be a fan of Ethan, Hawke joked, "Used to be! Can we make that present tense?" To this, Lee quipped back, "Sorry about my poor English." As for the beef he has with his good friend, Lee recalled, "And my wife loves him. So, once, I invited my wife on set and I've never seen her that happy before. [chuckles while Vincent D'Onofrio kiddingly puts his hands on Byung Hun's shoulder] I've been hanging out with her for 10 years, but I have never seen her that happy. [pauses] So, I love him. At the same time, I hate him." Lee's hilarious anecdote on Hawke got a loud clap from Denzel Washington while Chris Pratt couldn't stop laughing out loud. Martin Sensmeier hit the 'witty' final nail on the coffin, "That's why he said, 'Used to be.'"

We definitely adore this crackling friendship between Lee Byung Hun and Ethan Hawke!

Happy Birthday, Lee Byung Hun!

Do share your birthday messages for Lee Byung Hun along with your favourite movie or drama of the gifted, handsome 52-year-old actor with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Squid Game’ releases first teaser for Season 2; Gong Yoo to join Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun again?