  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Lee Dong Wook REVEALS how he tried to differentiate between his Tale of the Nine Tailed and Goblin characters

In a recent interview, Lee Dong-wook spoke candidly about how he tried to avoid overlapping his male gumiho character in Tale of the Nine Tailed with his beloved Grim Reaper act in Goblin.
51210 reads Mumbai
Lee Dong-wook talks about the difference between his Tale of the Nine Tailed and Goblin charactersLee Dong Wook REVEALS how he tried to differentiate between his Tale of the Nine Tailed and Goblin characters
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Lee Dong-wook is back to bless our television screens with his upcoming K-drama is Tale of the Nine Tailed which also stars Jo Bo-ah. In the tvN series, Dong-wook plays Yi Yeon, a male gumiho (a mythical nine-tailed fox) who now lives in the city while travelling between this world and the underworld working a judge, punishing monsters who disturb the world of the living. Moreover, Bo-ah is seen playing the role of a producing director who is hell-bent on hunting down Yeon.

In a recent interview with 1st Look via Soompi, the 38-year-old actor spoke candidly about how he tried to make his character in Tale of the Nine Tailed different from his beloved Grim Reaper act in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God aka Goblin. Dong-wook confessed that his male gumiho character sounded novel with people telling him that the role suited him. Hence, Dong-wook wanted to challenge himself. "My Grim Reaper character in Goblin received a lot of love, so I felt worried that Yi Yeon of Tale of the Nine Tailed might overlap in certain details or in terms of appearance. I didn’t want viewers to get déjà vu, so I tried to avoid anything similar," the Touch Your Heart star revealed to 1st Look.

Dong-wook admitted that it's not easy to show variation with characters who have lived over a thousand years and keep going back and forth between the world of the living and the otherworld as well as between the past and the present. Hence, Dong-wook is doing his best.

Are you excited to see Lee Dong-wook as a male gumiho in Tale of the Nine Tailed? Share your excitement with us in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Lee Dong Wook REVEALS why he chose to star in Tale of the Nine Tailed: I like the concept of a male gumiho

Also starring Kim Bum as Yi Yeon's half brother Yi Rang, Tale of the Nine Tailed premieres on October 7.

Credits :1st Look,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement