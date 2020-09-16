Lee Dong Wook REVEALS how he tried to differentiate between his Tale of the Nine Tailed and Goblin characters

In a recent interview, Lee Dong-wook spoke candidly about how he tried to avoid overlapping his male gumiho character in Tale of the Nine Tailed with his beloved Grim Reaper act in Goblin.

Lee Dong-wook is back to bless our television screens with his upcoming K-drama is Tale of the Nine Tailed which also stars Jo Bo-ah. In the tvN series, Dong-wook plays Yi Yeon, a male gumiho (a mythical nine-tailed fox) who now lives in the city while travelling between this world and the underworld working a judge, punishing monsters who disturb the world of the living. Moreover, Bo-ah is seen playing the role of a producing director who is hell-bent on hunting down Yeon.

In a recent interview with 1st Look via Soompi, the 38-year-old actor spoke candidly about how he tried to make his character in Tale of the Nine Tailed different from his beloved Grim Reaper act in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God aka Goblin. Dong-wook confessed that his male gumiho character sounded novel with people telling him that the role suited him. Hence, Dong-wook wanted to challenge himself. "My Grim Reaper character in Goblin received a lot of love, so I felt worried that Yi Yeon of Tale of the Nine Tailed might overlap in certain details or in terms of appearance. I didn’t want viewers to get déjà vu, so I tried to avoid anything similar," the Touch Your Heart star revealed to 1st Look.

Dong-wook admitted that it's not easy to show variation with characters who have lived over a thousand years and keep going back and forth between the world of the living and the otherworld as well as between the past and the present. Hence, Dong-wook is doing his best.

Also starring Kim Bum as Yi Yeon's half brother Yi Rang, Tale of the Nine Tailed premieres on October 7.

