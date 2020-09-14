Lee Dong Wook REVEALS why he chose to star in Tale of the Nine Tailed: I like the concept of a male gumiho

In a recent interview, Lee Dong-wook spoke candidly about why he chose to star in the upcoming tvN drama Tale of the Nine Tailed. Moreover, the 38-year-old actor also revealed the preparations he did to play a gumiho.

Lee Dong-wook, who people adored as the Grim Reaper in cult classic Goblin aka Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, is set to mesmerise us yet again in Tale of the Nine Tailed. The upcoming tvN series is an urban fantasy drama which centers on Yi Yeon (Dong-wook), a male gumiho which is a mythical nine-tailed fox settled in the city and Nam Ji-ah (Jo Bo-ah), a fearless producing director determined to hunt down Yeon. While Yeon once ruled as the guardian spirit of Baekdudaegan Mountain Range, he now lives in the city and travels between this world and the underworld working as a judge who punishes monsters that disturb the world of the living.

In a recent interview with tvN via Soompi, Dong-wook explained the reason as to why he chose to star in Tale of the Nine Tailed. "It’s like a mixture of genres, rather than pure fantasy, so I had a lot of fun reading the script. I like the concept of a male gumiho, which breaks our preconceptions of what a gumiho is," the 38-year-old actor revealed. Furthermore, Dong-wook disclosed that his character is someone with lots of scars and hence, he's doing his best to portray Yi-yeon's emotions who pretends to be fine on the outside but has been in pain on the inside for a long time.

To get into the skin of his character of an intrinsic, charismatic guardian spirit, Dong-wook practised his action scenes at a stunt school while working hard to create detailed scenes. Close attention was also given to his character's styling who lives in a penthouse and cares more about looking perfect than eating liver, a traditional gumiho's favourite food. To further emphasise Yi-yeon's sophisticated aura, Dong-wook changed his hair colour and wore monochromatic outfits with accessories to accentuate the looks.

We're loving the suave avatar of Lee Dong-wook as evidenced by the posters and teasers that have come out so far for Tale of the Nine Tailed.

Tale of the Nine Tailed premieres on October 7.

