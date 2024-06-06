Lee Isaac Chung Reveals Glen Powell And Daisy Edgar-Jones' Twisters Was Shot In Actual Tornado Season

If there is one thing that you should know about the 1996 blockbuster Twister, it’s this: it definitely delivered well on the twisters. The movie was such a realistic portrayal of cyclones that some viewers left the cinemas thinking they had experienced a real tornado attack.

With director Lee Isaac Chung preparing for his much-anticipated sequel Twisters, which will be coming out later this summer, he knew right away that he had to match, if not surpass, these expectations.

Real weather amidst the reel world

Chung, who directed the award-winning film Minari, approached Twisters with authenticity in mind. His cast includes up-and-coming talents like Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos. In order to perfect the concept of storm chasing, Chung used practical wind effects.

“This is an elemental story,” continued Chung, “so I wanted us to go as practical as possible.” He even employed jet engines and massive fans, among others. As he mentions, “We had jet engines blowing. We had fans so massive you’d lose your hearing without earplugs. We were pelting our cast with everything – dirt, wind, ice.”

Filming during Oklahoma’s tornado season in rural areas added some genuine feel to the movie. “It was tough,” confessed Chung. “The unpredictability of the weather caused a lot of issues and delays. It was my choice to do this in tornado season, but honestly, I still can’t believe we actually did it.”

Old-school excitement

The goal of Twisters is simple: old-fashioned summer thrills on a big screen scale. One of its stars, Glen Powell, recently spoke with excitement about what is happening on set at present. He said they were flying drones close to real tornados, and he raved that people hadn’t seen anything quite like it before. Their target was to emulate the excitement and threat posed by Original Twister with new ones.

Powell likened the process to his work on Top Gun: Maverick. According to him, they have knocked this movie out of the park. He says, “Our film honors the first one but stands on its own merits.”

Be ready for something extraordinary

Twisters is set to be a roller-coaster ride that puts viewers right in the middle of natural calamities. This ensures there is no way you can separate practical effects and real storm settings from this film, as it aims to plunge audiences into chaos like never before.

The movie, showcasing stunning imagery and intense action scenes, will hit cinema screens in the UK on July 18.

