Lee Joon Gi bids a fond farewell to Flower of Evil: I think this drama will last a long time in my mind

Before the final episode of Flower of Evil airs, Lee Joon-gi, Moon Chae-won, Jang Hee-jin and Seo Hyun-woo bid goodbye to the viewers with some warm parting words.

Flower of Evil was amongst the highly-anticipated dramas of 2020 and as expected, the show delivered in spades thanks to its gritty storyline of a detective Cha Ji-won (Moon Chae-won) who suspects that her loving husband Do Hyun-soo (Lee Joon-gi) is actually a serial killer. The supporting cast also included Jang Hee-jin as Do Hae-soo, Hyun-soo's elder sister and Seo Hyun-woo as Kim Moo-jin, a journalist.

Given that we're just one episode away from saying goodbye to Flower of Evil, the cast members bid a fond farewell to the viewers with some warm parting words. In an interview with Sports Chosun via Soompi, Joon-gi confessed that when they first started, he felt a lot of pressure about whether he would be able to portray the complex role well. Thanks to the Flower of Evil team, he was able to wrap up the drama with success. Thanking the viewers who enjoyed and cheered for the series, the 38-year-old actor added. "Although every project is memorable, I think this drama will last a long time in my mind."

"Since I did my best, I think it will be remembered as a project that is more rewarding than ever," Chae-won gushed while confessing that she had a few difficult moments when it came to expressing her character's emotions as perfectly as possible.

"I received an unexpected amount of love, and I was very happy," Hee-jin shared while Hyun-woo concluded, "I hope the viewers will cheer up during this difficult time and that this drama has been able to comfort them. Thank you."

