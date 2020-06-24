Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's zodiac signs REVEAL if The King: Eternal Monarch stars are compatible in real life

Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun left fans for begging more courtesy their chemistry in The King: Eternal Monarch. Following the end of the show, many expressed their wish to see the two date in real life.

Ever since The King: Eternal Monarch began its journey on the small screen, fans have been gushing about Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's chemistry on screen. The actors portray the love story of an emperor and a detective, belonging to two different universes. From leaving us smiling like idiots with their heartwarmingly happy moments to having our heartbeats pace with their kiss, the duo did the fantastic job at bringing out the beautiful love story of The King: Eternal Monarch.

As the show neared its end, fans of the K-drama began expressing their wish to see the on-screen date off-screen as well. While Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun might laugh off at the reactions from fans as just a gesture of love from them, Koreaboo tried to decode the actors' compatibility in real life based on their zodiac signs.

Lee Min Ho celebrated his 33rd birthday on June 22, reminding fans that he is a Cancerian. Kim Go Eun will celebrate her birthday on July 2, making her also a Cancerian. Given that both are of the same sign, which is a water sign, it is believed that they are compatible with each other. It is said that a Cancer man and Cancer woman have immense trust in each other for they see a hint of themselves in each other. They are also extremely protective of each other so there is going to be a lot of care.

It is also believed that a Cancerian couple also understands each other without much talking required. They are also high on emotions, thus fulfilling each other on the emotional front. To top it off, given that they share similar traits, Cancerians will understand each other's need for space.

Having said all this, it obviously boils down to Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's true personalities. But do you think Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun should date? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

