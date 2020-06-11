Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae or Song Hye Kyo & Hyun Bin; Which power couple you wish would reunite? VOTE

If you could pick one power couple that could reunite, who would it be: Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae or Song Hye Kyo and Hyun Bin?

The South Korean entertainment industry has seen numerous relationships make and break with time. However, there were two break ups that we couldn't completely get over: Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae, and Song Hye Kyo and Hyun Bin. The first being Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae. Dubbed as the power couple when they were together, Min-Ho and Suzy left fans gushing. The King: Eternal Monarch star began dating Suzy in March 2015. The couple was spotted on a date in London when they began dating following which their relationship was confirmed by both their agencies.

Their love grew stronger with every passing month and before you know it, the couple was together for three years. They reportedly even hosted a party to celebrate one of their anniversaries. However, fate had other plans and the couple parted ways in November 2017. At the time, JYP Entertainment issued a statement, "It's true that they have broken up. They have decided to remain good friends in the industry". On behalf of Min-Ho, MYM Entertainment said, "It is true that they both broke up recently. The reasons and the exact time period is a personal matter so we cannot confirm that. Please understand."

There were also reports suggesting that Min-Ho and Suzy were all set to walk down the aisle following the wrap of his K-drama Legend of the Blue Sea. While we respect the duo's decisions, we would give anything to watch them reunite. But wait, our hearts are also inclined towards a possible reunion of Song Hye Kyo and Hyun Bin. We know, we know, she just got through her divorce with Song Joong Ki. But there is no harm in hoping, right? The Descendants of the Sun actress once dating the Crash Landing On You star and we still go awe by the mere thought of the two.

The two bonded during their 2008 movie, The World We Live In. While they initially denied dating rumours, they acknowledged their relationship in 2009. However, two years later, Hye Kyo and Hyun Bin parted ways. Their busy schedules were cited as the reason behind their split.

Recently, fans speculated their reunion based on a few coincidences. However, that got us thinking, it would be nice to see the two together. But since life isn't fair and we have to pick only one, which couple would you want to see reunite? Vote now and let us know!

