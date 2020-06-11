  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae or Song Hye Kyo & Hyun Bin; Which power couple you wish would reunite? VOTE

If you could pick one power couple that could reunite, who would it be: Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae or Song Hye Kyo and Hyun Bin?
5720 reads Mumbai
Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae or Song Hye Kyo & Hyun Bin; Which power couple you wish would reunite? VOTELee Min Ho and Suzy Bae or Song Hye Kyo & Hyun Bin; Which power couple you wish would reunite? VOTE
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The South Korean entertainment industry has seen numerous relationships make and break with time. However, there were two break ups that we couldn't completely get over: Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae, and Song Hye Kyo and Hyun Bin. The first being Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae. Dubbed as the power couple when they were together, Min-Ho and Suzy left fans gushing. The King: Eternal Monarch star began dating Suzy in March 2015. The couple was spotted on a date in London when they began dating following which their relationship was confirmed by both their agencies. 

Their love grew stronger with every passing month and before you know it, the couple was together for three years. They reportedly even hosted a party to celebrate one of their anniversaries. However, fate had other plans and the couple parted ways in November 2017. At the time, JYP Entertainment issued a statement, "It's true that they have broken up. They have decided to remain good friends in the industry". On behalf of Min-Ho, MYM Entertainment said, "It is true that they both broke up recently. The reasons and the exact time period is a personal matter so we cannot confirm that. Please understand." 

There were also reports suggesting that Min-Ho and Suzy were all set to walk down the aisle following the wrap of his K-drama Legend of the Blue Sea. While we respect the duo's decisions, we would give anything to watch them reunite. But wait, our hearts are also inclined towards a possible reunion of Song Hye Kyo and Hyun Bin. We know, we know, she just got through her divorce with Song Joong Ki. But there is no harm in hoping, right? The Descendants of the Sun actress once dating the Crash Landing On You star and we still go awe by the mere thought of the two. 

The two bonded during their 2008 movie, The World We Live In. While they initially denied dating rumours, they acknowledged their relationship in 2009. However, two years later, Hye Kyo and Hyun Bin parted ways. Their busy schedules were cited as the reason behind their split. 

Recently, fans speculated their reunion based on a few coincidences. However, that got us thinking, it would be nice to see the two together. But since life isn't fair and we have to pick only one, which couple would you want to see reunite? Vote now and let us know! 

Credits :PinkvillaGetty Images

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement