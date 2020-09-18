Lee Min Ho, BTS' Jungkook, EXO's Chanyeol, Hyun Bin & Kang Daniel among 100 Most Attractive Asian Celebs 2020

The 100 Most Attractive Asian Celebs 2020 list is out and several Korean actors and music idols featured on the list which includes Lee Min Ho, BTS' Jungkook, Jimin and V, EXO's Chanyeol, Hyun Bin and Kang Daniel.

There is no denying that Lee Min Ho is one fine-looking actor! The King: Eternal Monarch star already had a huge international fan following. However, the actor's latest Emperor act has amplified his stardom. Lee Min Ho has left fans across the globe weak in their knees and as a result, the actor the most attractive Korean celebrity on the 100 Most Attractive Asian Celebs 2020 list. Lee Min Ho joins numerous Korean actors and K-Pop idols in the list.

The poll conducted by King Choice Voting Platform invited fans to vote for their favourite star and idol. As reported by AllKPop, the poll ended on September 15 and it received over 104 million votes. Although the Legend of the Blue Sea actor is the most attraction Korean star on the list, he sits on the third spot. Chinese actors and singers Xiao Zhan and Wang Yibo take the top two spots, respectively, on the list. EXO member Chanyeol takes the throne beneath Lee Min Ho, on the fourth spot while BTS member Jungkook wraps up the top five spots. The top 10 spots include Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin (6), SS501's Kim Hyunjoong (7), Kang Daniel (8), Dimas Kudaibergen (9) and ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo (10).

BTS members Jimin, V and Jin, Backstreet Rookie's Ji Chang Wook, and Big Bang's G-Dragon feature on the Top 30 spots. Check out the list below:

1. Xiao Zhan

2. Wang Yibo

3. Lee Min Ho

4. EXO member Chanyeol

5. BTS singer Jungkook

6. Hyun Bin

7. SS501's Kim Hyunjoong

8. Kang Daniel

9. Dimas Kudaibergen

10. ASTRO member Cha Eunwoo

11. BTS singer Jimin

12. Ji Chang Wook

13. Jung Haein

14. Win Metawin

15. JYJ's Kim Jae Joong

16. BTS singer Jin

17. Lee Seung Gi

18. Vachitrawit Chivaaree

19. Song Weilong

20. CNBLUE's Jung Yonghwa

21. BTS's V

22. Deng Lun

23. Saint Suppapong

24. EXO's Sehun

25. Li Xian

26. Lee Junki

27. Jackson Yee

28. NCT's Yuta

29. Yang Yang

30. Big Bang's G-Dragon

