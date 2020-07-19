Lee Min Ho: Horror, medical drama or romcom; What genre should The King: Eternal Monarch actor star in next?

After the end of The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min Ho hasn't announced his next project. While we wait to see what he has in store for fans, we wanted to know from you'll, what genre should he experiment with next?

It has been 14 years since Lee Min Ho embarked on his journey into the South Korean entertainment industry. Over the (almost) decade and a half, the actor has filled the shoes of different characters in different genres. Be it the teenager rebel Kim Tan falling in love with a house help's naive but strong daughter in The Heirs or a well-skilled Lee Yoon Sung in City Hunter, or even his recently ended SBS drama The King: Eternal Monarch, where he played a regal emperor opposite Kim Go Eun, the actor does have a lot to offer.

However, with his series having ended a few weeks ago and no word on his upcoming project, we began to wonder, what genre should Lee Min Ho experiment with next? As we took a walk down the memory lane to understand his choices - films and series wise - there were a few genres that the actor was yet to explore.

One of those genres is a horror thriller. Unlike his The Heirs co-star Park Shin Hye, who recently starred in #ALIVE, Lee Min Ho hasn't starred in a horror/thriller apocalyptic themed movie or series. With the theme immensely popular in the country, the actor could give the genre a try. Maybe star in a movie similar to #ALIVE or Peninsula.

Another option he could explore is a medical drama. There are already two popular dramas this year that caught K-drama fans' attention. One being Dr. Romantic 2 while the other was Hospital Playlist. Imagine, Lee Min Ho wearing a doctor's coat and checking our pulses. Come to think of it, we saw a glimpse of his caretaking side when Kim Go Eul's Jung Tae Eul during the last few episodes of The King: Eternal Monarch.

We also thought that the actor should go back to starring in something light and breezy, a funny rom-com series/movie that would help us escape from our horrible 2020 memories. What genre should Lee Min Ho experiment with next? Vote and let us know in the comments below.

Share your comment ×