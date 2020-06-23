Lee Min Ho, Hyun Bin, Park Seo Joon or Kim Soo Hyun; Which K drama actor would you want to date? VOTE
Trust me when I say this: It is hard to be a Korean drama fan. No, no, not because I ample options of series to watch from. But it is because there are so many good-looking men to stan and it gets difficult to drool over just one man. Do you feel me? For the longest time, I have been Song Joong-ki's girl. Come on, who did not fall head over heels for him while watching Descendants of the Sun? But as I embarked on the journey of 2020, I found myself in a fix!
This year started off, well continued with seems the right term, with Crash Landing On You. Having seen Hyun Bin's previous shows, it was obvious that I was going to obsess over him for a while. But his character from the show stuck around long after the show ended, leaving me smiling like a fool with the mere thought of his smile.
But I wasn't prepared to lose my heart to Park Seo Joon by the time Valentine's Day arrived. I have seen him in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? and I found him attractive. But he stole my heart with his toned-down act in Itaewon Class. Come on, don't tell me you did not want Seo Joon to pat your head the way Park Sae-ro-yi pats Jo Yi-seo's head. To top it off, BTS singer V's soothing Sweet Night. My heart!
Coming back to the discussion. As I dreamed about Seo Joon, Lee Min Ho came on his white horse and swept me off my feet with The King: Eternal Monarch. Watching his eyes light up as he flashes his smile had my heart skip a beat. While I was eagerly waiting for Min Ho's return, I was also dying to see Kim Soo Hyun return to the screen. I know, we've just seen two episodes of It's Okay To Not Be Okay but did you not, even for a split second, wished he protected you the way he protected Seo Ye Ji in the second episode?
With my heart standing at the crossroad, I want to know from you: Which of the four actors would you date and why? Vote and let us know in the comments below.
[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]
Anonymous 6 minutes ago
Kim so hyun
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
Lee Min ho