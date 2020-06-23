  1. Home
Lee Min Ho, Hyun Bin, Park Seo Joon or Kim Soo Hyun; Which K drama actor would you want to date? VOTE

Lee Min Ho, Hyun Bin, Park Seo Joon and Kim Soo Hyun have essayed different versions of boyfriends on screen this year. So we want to know from you, which actor would you want to date and why?
11584 reads Mumbai Updated: June 23, 2020 03:58 pm
Lee Min Ho, Hyun Bin, Park Seo Joon or Kim Soo Hyun; Which K drama actor would you want to date? VOTE
Trust me when I say this: It is hard to be a Korean drama fan. No, no, not because I ample options of series to watch from. But it is because there are so many good-looking men to stan and it gets difficult to drool over just one man. Do you feel me? For the longest time, I have been Song Joong-ki's girl. Come on, who did not fall head over heels for him while watching Descendants of the Sun? But as I embarked on the journey of 2020, I found myself in a fix! 

This year started off, well continued with seems the right term, with Crash Landing On You. Having seen Hyun Bin's previous shows, it was obvious that I was going to obsess over him for a while. But his character from the show stuck around long after the show ended, leaving me smiling like a fool with the mere thought of his smile. 

But I wasn't prepared to lose my heart to Park Seo Joon by the time Valentine's Day arrived. I have seen him in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? and I found him attractive. But he stole my heart with his toned-down act in Itaewon Class. Come on, don't tell me you did not want Seo Joon to pat your head the way Park Sae-ro-yi pats Jo Yi-seo's head. To top it off, BTS singer V's soothing Sweet Night. My heart! 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Coming back to the discussion. As I dreamed about Seo Joon, Lee Min Ho came on his white horse and swept me off my feet with The King: Eternal Monarch. Watching his eyes light up as he flashes his smile had my heart skip a beat. While I was eagerly waiting for Min Ho's return, I was also dying to see Kim Soo Hyun return to the screen. I know, we've just seen two episodes of It's Okay To Not Be Okay but did you not, even for a split second, wished he protected you the way he protected Seo Ye Ji in the second episode? 

With my heart standing at the crossroad, I want to know from you: Which of the four actors would you date and why? Vote and let us know in the comments below. 

[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]  

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Kim so hyun

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

Lee Min ho

