Lee Min Ho leaves his team in splits as he tries ice cream; The King: Eternal Monarch's Woo Do hwan trolls him

The King: Eternal Monarch actor Lee Min Ho recently posted a video of himself trying an ice cream. His co-star Woo Do hwan trolled the actor.

Lee Min Ho takes our breath away every time he appears on the screen. The actor is currently colouring the small screen in the shades of regal with The King: Eternal Monarch. While he has already won fans over with his imperial persona, off-screen the actor has left his staff in splits. The South Korean actor took to Instagram to share a video featuring his team of women. The video sees him and his team enjoying a swirl of ice cream.

The actor, seated in a private jet, dresses to kill in a black turtle neck tee while he holds on a vanilla softie. He holds up the phone to record his and his team's reaction to relishing the dessert. While the actor seems to enjoy the treat, his team couldn't stop laughing at his act. The team bursts into a fit of laughter as they discuss the ice cream. He shares the video to reveal that it wasn't easy for his staff to watch him try the ice cream. As per fan translation, he also asked if someone would try it and put the video.

The actor's The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Woo Do hwan took to the comments section to troll the actor. As per a fan translation, Do hwan teased Min Ho to pull the video down so that he can post the video.

Check out the video and the comments below:

As for The King: Eternal Monarch, the two episodes premiered over the weekend witnessed numerous twists and turns. While the ninth episode watched the rating plunge, the 10th episode revived the numbers. Read all about it here: The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 10: Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun's split catapult ratings; World of the Married rules

