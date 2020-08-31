  1. Home
Lee Min Ho, Lee Jong Suk and Park Seo Joon are among the top 5 most followed K Drama actors on Instagram

As per the time of reporting, Lee Min Ho has the most number of followers among the Korean drama actors on Instagram. The list features Lee Jong Suk and Park Seo Joon as well.
25112 reads Mumbai
Lee Min Ho, Lee Jong Suk and Park Seo Joon are among the top 5 most followed K Drama actors on Instagram
In the recent few months, an increasing number of international viewers have grown a liking towards Korean dramas. With shows like The King: Eternal Monarch, Itaewon Class, It's Okay To Not Be Okay and Crash Landing On You among many other series enticing the audience, it comes as no surprise that the leading actors of these dramas have gained popularity on social media. Back in June, it was already revealed that Lee Min Ho was the king of social media as he boasted the highest number of following among the Korean drama actors. 

Almost three months since, Lee Min Ho still continues to be the king of Instagram but who are the actors who follow him? Well, based on the Instagram followers of Korean drama actors, here's a list of the top five most-followed Korean drama actors on Instagram: 

1. Lee Min Ho: 

Lee Min Ho sits on the top spot with 19.2 million followers on Instagram. The actor, who was already popular among international K-drama viewers, reached a new height of popularity as several first time K-drama viewers also fell in love with him and The King: Eternal Monarch. Lee Min Ho uses his platform to share photos from shoots, films and even his off-duty rendezvous. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

내년엔 기필코 저 촛불을 끄겠어

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

2. Lee Jong Suk: 

Lee Jong Suk stands on the list with more than 16 million followers. Starring in shows like W, Romance is a Bonus Book and While You Were Sleeping, Lee Jong Suk has drawn audiences from across the globe. The actor shares a mix of photos from his shoot, promo shots, and selfies. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이종석 (@jongsuk0206) on

3. Park Seo Joon: 

Park Seo Joon surpassed 15 million followers and stands on the third spot of the list. The actor, who has been in the news for his movie Dream opposite IU, has had a good year so far. With the success of Itaewon Class, the actor's popularity has risen and so has his followers. PSJ keeps his fans entertained with photos from his shoots, ad shoots, his dog Simba and his reunions with Wooga Squad. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 박서준 (@bn_sj2013) on

4. Ji Chang Wook: 

Ji Chang Wook is another popular actor on Instagram. While he has been busy with his recently concluded show Backstreet Rookie, on Instagram he has been busy posting behind-the-scenes photos from the sets while also entertaining fans with quirky videos. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 지창욱 (@jichangwook) on

5. Nam Joo Hyuk: 

The top five list wraps with Nam Joo Hyuk. With shows like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and The Bride of Habaek to his credit, Nam Joo Hyuk has a massive fan following on Instagram owing to his great skills and good looks. The actor keeps his fans occupied with numerous selfies and BTS photos from shoots. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @skawngur on

Who is your favourite Oppa from the list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho replicates our lockdown life in his latest Instagram photos

Credits :InstagramGetty Images

