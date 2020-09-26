Lee Min Ho opts for The King: Eternal Monarch OST in his latest Instagram video and we want a TKEM season 2

Lee Min Ho shared a couple of videos on Instagram where he opted to mix a song from The King: Eternal Monarch OST.

Lee Min Ho has us feeling bittersweet with his latest Instagram post. The actor took to his social media account to drop new two posts at the dawn of the weekend. The first post featured a bunch of hazy photos in his typical styles. While he revealed he was enjoying the Friday out and about, it was the second post of the night that had us emo! Lee Min Ho shared a couple of videos with the OST from his show The King: Eternal Monarch.

The videos appeared to be the behind-the-scenes videos from the SBS drama. The song played in the video was Maze, sung by Yongzoo, which featured in the initial few episodes of the series. The emotional love ballad has always been one of our favourite songs from the series so you would imagine our surprise when the song played on Lee Min Ho's post. The actor placed the song on a raw edit of the BTS. The first video of the two-part video post gave us a glimpse at the arrangement of the video and music while the second saw the actor engrossed in his digital notepad as he used to on the sets of The King: Eternal Monarch.

Check out the videos below:

Watching these videos, we couldn't help but wish that the series would return for the second season. Although we feel that the series ended on a perfect note, watching Lee Gon and Kim Go Eun's Jung Tae Eul time travelling and making precious memories together. However, the series could explore a number of subplots. For example, watching Noh Ok Nam's story unfold through the eyes of the lead characters. Maybe even focus on the time period when both the worlds - Kingdom of Corea and Republic of Korea - were similar.

What do you say? Should Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun reunite for a second season? If yes, what could be the various plots they could focus on? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ho's latest 'all black attire' post proves The King: Eternal Monarch star looks flawless even in hazy snaps

Share your comment ×