Lee Min Ho & Park Shin Hye or Park Seo Joon & Park Min Young: Which pair should reunite for a K drama? VOTE

One of the major highlights in a K-drama; that makes it a hit series, is the chemistry shared between the main leads. From Hyun Bin and Ha Ji-won in Secret Garden to Kim Soo-hyun and Jun Ji-hyun in My Love from the Star, vote and comment below the onscreen pair who you think should reunite for a K-drama.
Lee Min-ho and Park Shin-hye, who starred in The Heirs, had even won the Best Couple Award at the SBS Drama Awards.Lee Min-ho and Park Shin-hye, who starred in The Heirs, had even won the Best Couple Award at the SBS Drama Awards.
For a K-drama to click with viewers, while getting a loyal fan following, it's extremely important for the lead pair to have insane chemistry that almost makes you want to see them as an IRL couple. Some of our favourite K-drama picks feature onscreen couples who have a 'universal shipping' fandom. These co-stars play off of each other's performances, which further adds colour to the complex storylines. We all have our favourite K-drama couple who we'd love to see reunite for another drama.

Let's take Lee Min-ho and Park Shin-hye, whose adorable chemistry as Kim Tan and Cha Eun-sang in The Heirs was one of the highlights of the series. Shin-hye had even shared in an interview with At Star1 that she had the best chemistry with Min-ho as the pair has taken home the Best Couple Award at the SBS Drama Awards. On the other hand, the electric chemistry between Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young had viewers blushing while watching What's Wrong with Secretary Kim. As Lee Young-joon and Kim Mi-so, the Park pair made the fictional love story almost feel real as dating rumours took over for the co-stars.

Then we have the rebellious 'opposites attract' chemistry between Hyun Bin and Ha Ji-won. Kim Joo-won and Gil Ra-im's story was played out beautifully by Bin and Ji-won's undeniable equation and it was so magnetic that Joo-won and Ra-im swapping bodies still didn't negate their chemistry. The co-stars deservedly took home the Best Couple Award at the SBS Drama Awards.

Finally, there's Kim Soo-hyun and Jun Ji-hyun's fiery chemistry in My Love from the Star which made the drama more likable. As Do Min-joon and Cheon Song-yi, the good looking pair took home the Best Couple Award at the SBS Drama Awards.

This begs the question; Which pair should reunite for a K-drama? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

