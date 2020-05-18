Lee Min Ho receives a sweet gift from Lee Jung Jae on the sets of The King: Eternal Monarch; See Pics

Actor Lee Jung Jae sends a heartwarming gift to close friend Lee Min Ho on the sets of The King: Eternal Monarch.

Lee Min Ho was pleasantly surprised to have received a gift from his friend, South Korean actor Lee Jung Jea. The Cheif of Staff star sent the actor a blue coffee truck on the sets of The King: Eternal Monarch to shower Min Ho with support. The actor took to Instagram to share pictures of his gift. Min Ho stood by the stuck holding a cold-brewed coffee to share a glimpse of his gift with his fans on social media.

Sporting a grey jacket over a full sleeves white outfit, Min Ho smiled as he posed beside the truck. Jung Jae sent the truck with a sweet message penned for Min Ho and other actors of the SBS drama. The banner read, "A regal face, hurrah to Emperor Lee Gon of the Korean empire. To all the cast and crew, please have a refreshing drink and be strong! From actor Lee Jung Jae.”

For the unversed, Min Ho and Jung Jae have been close friends since the time two met on the sets of Gangnam Blues. Min Ho starred in the Korean film while Jung Jae was a close friend of the film's director.

As for The King: Eternal Monarch, the K-Drama watches Min Ho make his comeback into the entertainment industry after he completed his military enlistment. The actor stars opposite Kim Go-eun in the drama. Written by Goblin writer Kim Eun-sook, The King: Eternal Monarch blends romance and revenge drama juggling between two parallel universes.

