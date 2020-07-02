  1. Home
Lee Min Ho shares a video taken during a ride and fans flood him with birthday wishes for Kim Go Eun

Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun shippers found their way to The King: Eternal Monarch star's recent Instagram post's comments section and flood it with birthday wishes for the actress.
Fans shipping The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun are losing their minds. The duo, who delivered good performances in the SBS drama, has fans begging them to date in real life as well. While Min Ho and Go Eun have been tight-lipped about the fan reaction, The Heirs star might have not expected fans to flood his recent Instagram comments section with wishes for the actress. For the unversed, the Goblin star celebrates her birthday today, July 2. 

Lee Min Ho took to Instagram to share a video where it appears that he was riding through dimly lit lanes in the evening. The actor, though not visible, captured the brightly-lit skylines and the almost empty lanes he was travelling on. Lee Min Ho attached the song Yoon Hyun Sang's song Dancing Universe to the video and posted it online. 

Instead of reacting to the video, fans pointed out the coincidence that Lee Min Ho decided to share the video on the same day as Kim Go Eun's birthday. "Talk about perfect timing huh??!!!  We've been waiting long for fresh updates from you Pyeha, and you posted this very early in the morning of "someone's" birthday! Even the title of the song Dancing Universe is enough to make our hearts flutter and SWOON!!! Thanks for sending us good vibes today!" a fan commented. 

"oppa，it's hard for me not to think of KGE," another comment read. "Beautiful skyline by night ...a beautiful posting for a beautiful birthday girl KGE!" a fan added. "Happy Birthday Queen corea," referring to Kim Go Eun's character on the show. 

