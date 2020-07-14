Lee Min Ho starrer The Heirs or Park Seo Joon led Itaewon Class, which K drama would BTS' V fit perfectly?

If we were asked which Korean drama would BTS singer V fit into, we would suggest these three series. But we want to know your pick!

Although he is a great singer, BTS singer V has shown that he is also a good actor. We've seen him display his skill on Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. Fans of Korean drama find themselves revisiting the scenes featuring the Bangtan Boy time to time and sharing clips on social media. This led us to wonder what other shows Taehyung could have starred in. After hours of dreaming about him, three series popped in our head which could have featured TaeTae.

Let's start with a more recent series: Itaewon Class. V had lent his voice for a beautiful OST, Sweet Night, which has broken records. But we feel it would have been fun to watch him reunite with Park Seo Joon on the series. While we loved Kim Dong Hee on the series, it is interesting to imagine Kim Taehyung play the role of Jang Geun Soo.

Another show we feel the BTS member would have blended in well is The Heirs. Now, we know, the K-drama premiered the same year as BTS was formed, but that hasn't stopped us from thinking that Taehyung would easily fit into the star-studded cast of the Lee Min Ho series. While there were a number of male characters that V could fit into, we think he would have played the obedient good boy role of Yoon Chan-young (played by Kang Min-hyuk). Or, he could have also pulled off Park Hyung-sik's Jo Myung-soo.

Another popular series we could picture V in is Guardian: The Lonely and Great God aka Goblin. The Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun led drama saw Yook Sung-jae play the Goblin's nephew Yoo Deok-hwa. His chemistry with the Goblin and Grim Reaper left fans gushing at the time and we feel, Taehyung could pull off the roll with ease.

What do you think? If you could cast Taehyung in one of these shows, which would it be? Vote and let us know! Apart from the three shows, if you have alternative suggestions, let us know in the comments below.

