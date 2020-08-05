Lee Min Ho surprises a Filipina YouTuber with a gift that featured on The King: Eternal Monarch

Filipina YouTuber Donnalyn Bartolome shared a video to say that Lee Min Ho sent her a gift on her birthday. The gift was featured on the actor's series The King: Eternal Monarch.

We would like to start off by getting one thing out of our system: Damn, Donnalyn Bartolome, we are a little jealous of you! The international YouTuber celebrated her birthday a few weeks ago. While she was showered with wishes from fans and family, the Filipino YouTuber shared a video where she revealed she received a special gift from Lee Min Ho. In a small portion of the video, Donnalyn unpacked a huge gift box and to her surprise, she announced it was from Lee Min Ho.

She revealed the box featured an envelope with his name and a bunch of his photos in it along with the name of the brand that the product belonged from. “Guys it’s from Lee Min Ho. Oh, my God,” she screamed in excitement. When she took out all the items from the box, it was revealed that the YouTuber received an LED face mask that featured on the SBS drama from this summer. The golden face mask, reminding us of Iron Man, was often used by Jung Eun-chae on the series. “Thank you, Lee Min Ho. Sarangheyo (I love you)," she said.

Lee Min Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch ended in June. Ever since the finale, fans have been eager to find out what the actor's next project would be. While the South Korean actor hasn't revealed any details of his new project, he recently teased he was reading a script. The actor was also seen back on the sets of a shoot. But it appeared as though he was filming for an ad shoot. Check out the photos below:

