  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Lee Min Ho surprises a Filipina YouTuber with a gift that featured on The King: Eternal Monarch

Filipina YouTuber Donnalyn Bartolome shared a video to say that Lee Min Ho sent her a gift on her birthday. The gift was featured on the actor's series The King: Eternal Monarch.
15264 reads Mumbai
Lee Min Ho surprises a Filipina YouTuber with a gift that featured on The King: Eternal MonarchLee Min Ho surprises a Filipino YouTuber with a gift that featured on The King: Eternal Monarch
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We would like to start off by getting one thing out of our system: Damn, Donnalyn Bartolome, we are a little jealous of you! The international YouTuber celebrated her birthday a few weeks ago. While she was showered with wishes from fans and family, the Filipino YouTuber shared a video where she revealed she received a special gift from Lee Min Ho. In a small portion of the video, Donnalyn unpacked a huge gift box and to her surprise, she announced it was from Lee Min Ho. 

She revealed the box featured an envelope with his name and a bunch of his photos in it along with the name of the brand that the product belonged from. “Guys it’s from Lee Min Ho. Oh, my God,” she screamed in excitement. When she took out all the items from the box, it was revealed that the YouTuber received an LED face mask that featured on the SBS drama from this summer. The golden face mask, reminding us of Iron Man, was often used by Jung Eun-chae on the series. “Thank you, Lee Min Ho. Sarangheyo (I love you)," she said. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Donnalyn Bartolome(@donnalynbartolome) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Donnalyn Bartolom (@donnalynbartolome) on

Lee Min Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch ended in June. Ever since the finale, fans have been eager to find out what the actor's next project would be. While the South Korean actor hasn't revealed any details of his new project, he recently teased he was reading a script. The actor was also seen back on the sets of a shoot. But it appeared as though he was filming for an ad shoot. Check out the photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, V, Park Seo Joon, Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Zayn Malik & more nominated for 100 Best Face of 2020

Credits :YouTubeGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement