Lee Min Ho visits The King: Eternal Monarch co star Woo Do Hwan as the latter heads for military training

Woo Do Hwan starts his military training on July 6. But before The King: Eternal Monarch heads off, Lee Min Ho met him and they blessed our timelines with a few photos.

Do you really think our beloved Pheya will let the Unbreakable Sword head for his military training sans a farewell? We are a tad emotional as Lee Min Ho met Woo Do Hwan hours before The King: Eternal Monarch star would start his military training. For the unaware, Woo Do Hwan announced that he was enlisted for his compulsory military training. The actor left The King: Eternal Monarch fans surprised with his announcement. The Korean star starts his training on July 6.

But before he could don the military suit, our favourite Pheya aka Lee Min Ho met the actor and made a few happy memories together. The two stars shared pictures on their Instagram accounts. In the photos, Lee Min Ho pats Woo Do Hwan's head with one hand while he hugs him with the other. Woo Do Hwan flashes his contagious smile as they pose for the camera.

In the background, the wall is filled with some of Woo Do Hwan's happy memories. Woo Do Hwan shared the photos asking the on-screen Pheya permission to take his leave (according to Instagram translation). The bittersweet photos are bound to bring a smile to your face while leave you tearing up a little as well. Check out the photos below:

Woo Do Hwan has previously confessed that he shared a brotherly bond with Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun on the sets of The King: Eternal Monarch. As reported by Philstar, Woo Do Hwan said, "With both Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-Eun taking such good care of me on the set, filming has been really enjoyable. To achieve our utmost potential, I am communicating with everyone involved, including the writer, the director, and the crew."

When the SBS ended, as reported by Soompi, the actor thanked fans for their support. “We have raced to the end from the first to last filming without rest, and the script and set were so good that I really didn’t want to rest. I will do my best and show the viewers and fans continuous improvement as well as better acting. Thank you so much for loving [the drama]," he said.

As for his military training, a few weeks ago, Woo Do Hwan shared a handwritten note to his fans announcing his training date and thanking them for all the love. His note read:

Hello. This is Woo Do Hwan.

You may be surprised by the sudden news, but I am writing this letter because I wanted to personally announce this to my fans first.

I am enlisting as an active duty soldier on July 6. I feel apologetic for not being able to directly meet you and say goodbye.

I was happy while doing every project I was in thanks to the overflowing love everyone gave me.

Thank you for watching over my 20s and loving me. Thanks to that, I was able to spend my 20s very happily.

I hope that you will be healthy and happy during these difficult times. I will return in good health and work to impress once again.

I love you so much and feel so thankful that I cannot express it fully in words.

Check out the letter here:

Before he could announce his military enlistment date, there were reports doing the rounds that Woo Do Hwan could lead his own series. Ilgan Sports had reported that the actor was to lead a show titled. "Woo Do Hwan will transform into Oh Gyu Tae, the main character of the drama ‘Hero’ slated to air on OCN," the source told the site. However, the actor's agency cleared the air on the rumours. They said that the actor was approached for the role but he hadn't signed up for it.

"The new drama ‘Hero’ is one of the projects he was offered," the agency said. Had he accepted, Woo Do Hwan would have essayed the role of a former prosecutor, Gyu Tae, who lost his job. Due to a certain turn of events, he ends up working part-time at a friend’s tuning shop. How we wish we could have seen more of Woo Do Hwan. Nevertheless, we hope Woo Do Hwan has a safe training and we are hoping he returns soon.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Share your comment ×