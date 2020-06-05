Lee Min Ho watches The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 14 with a cute prop from sets; Kim Go Eun shares BTS photos

The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 14 premiered tonight and Lee Min Ho watched it with a special prop from the sets. Check it out.

Are you watching The King: Eternal Monarch today? Well, Lee Min Ho is giving you company (from his own living room). Min Ho posted pictures of watching the drama a week after he wrapped the filming of The King: Eternal Monarch. But he wasn't watching The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 14 alone. While he might not be on the sets of the series anymore, it seems like he brought home an adorable prop from the series. The actor took to Instagram and shared photos of himself watching the series.

The actor seated in front of his television wearing a black ensemble while holding on to a stuffed toy. Fans of the show would recognise that the toy was gifted to Lee Gon by Jung Tae Eul after their first date in the Republic of Korea. While the prop was placed in Tae Eul's room, Min Ho brought it home with him and gave it a new abode.

Check out the photos below:

Earlier today, Min Ho's co-star Kim Go Eun shared a few behind-the-scenes stills from the series. The actress shared photos from the scene where Lee Gon takes Tae Eul through the magical tunnel and into the Kingdom of Corea. In the stills, Tae Eul has her eyes locked in Min Ho's eyes as they are seated on Maximus, Gon's majestic white horse.

Check out the photo below:

The King: Eternal Monarch premiered its 14th episode today and will unfold its 15th episode tomorrow. What did you think of today's episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: TWICE's More & More music video has a secret connection with Lee Min Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×