Lee Min Ho watches the rain pour as fans reveal actor is listening to My Love By My Side

Lee Min Ho shared a video where he enjoys the rain while listening to music. Fans revealed The King: Eternal Monarch star was listening to My Love By My Side.
Trust our beloved Pyeha to kick off the week with a smile. Lee Min Ho has been mostly away from the spotlight lately. With minimal updates on his social media handles, fans have been eager to know about The King: Eternal Monarch actor's whereabouts. Although the actor did not reveal what he was up to this Monday, he did let us know there was rain and good music involved in it. Lee Min Ho took to Instagram to share a video of the raindrops dripping down his car's window. 

Although the Legend of the Blue Sea star wasn't visible in the video, his fan accounts revealed he was listening to My Love by My Side. A few fans believe the song that featured in Lee Min Ho's video is the cover version sung by IU. The song has fans wondering what is going on his Lee Min Ho's mind as he watched the rain from his vehicle. 

Check out Lee Min Ho's Instagram post below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

On the work front, the South Korean actor took a bow with The King: Eternal Monarch last month. Although he hasn't announced his next project, he recently teased he was reading a script. The actor was seen holding a bunch of papers looking a script in a candid photo he shared on his Instagram account. Check it out below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

Apart from work, the actor recently visited his The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Woo Do Hwan before the latter headed for his military training. The King and his loyal Unbreakable Sword shared heartwarming photos from their mini-reunion. Check it out in the link below. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.  

Credits :Instagram

