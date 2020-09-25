Lee Min Ho's latest 'all black attire' post proves The King: Eternal Monarch looks flawless even in hazy snaps

While we're impatiently waiting for Lee Min-ho to announce his next acting project post The King: Eternal Monarch, the 33-year-old actor is keeping fans satiated with his recent Instagram post in an all-black casual attire.

Let's face it; we're all anxiously waiting for Lee Min-ho to announce his next K-drama or even a movie post his memorable performance in The King: Eternal Monarch. It was this particular SBS drama that Min-ho chose as his return project post his military discharge in April 2019. Starring alongside Kim Go-eun as Lee Gon, Emperor of the Kingdom of Corea, fans were truly besotted by his charming onscreen presence.

While we continue to pray for Min-ho's next project announcement, the 33-year-old actor is making sure to keep his fans incredibly happy by constantly updating his Instagram page with droolworthy photos that could make anyone go weak in the knees. Moreover, fans are also appreciating how Min-ho has been strictly adhering to the safety precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic by donning a face mask wherever he goes. His latest IG post is a series of hazy snaps where the Boys Over Flowers star is decked in an all-black casual attire - an unbuttoned shirt, a sweatshirt and baggy trackpants with grey sneakers and a black face mask. His towering almost 6'2 height can be seen prominently in the first candid picture as Min-ho walks the streets of Korea at night.

Check out Lee Min-ho's handsome IG snaps in an all-black casual attire below:

Even hazy, this man is flawless!

ALSO READ: The King: Eternal Monarch: Lee Min Ho looks like a model in snaps; Kim Go Eun looks gorgeous styling her hair

Coming back to Min-ho's future projects, would you like to see the actor star in another romantic-fantasy drama or a different genre altogether? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×