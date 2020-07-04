Is Lee Min Ho's latest Instagram post hinting at the actor's next project post The King: Eternal Monarch?

Lee Min-ho treated fans with a series of photographs, in which The King: Eternal Monarch star looks handsome sporting a cozy baby pink sweatshirt which he paired with black biker shorts. However, we couldn't help but notice a possible hint at the actor's next project.

With The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min-ho certified yet again as to why he still continues to be one of the top Korean actors, who fans just can't get enough of. While the 2020 K-drama didn't fetch way too exciting numbers on the ratings chart, that still didn't dull Min-ho's popularity. Moreover, viewers couldn't get enough of the handsome actor's royal avatar as well as his exciting chemistry with Kim Go-eun, which has fans shipping the couple IRL.

Now that The King: Eternal Monarch has reached its final conclusion, fans have been left wondering as to which project the 33-year-old actor will take up next. His recent Instagram post may have given us a possible hint. Call us crazy but the latest series of three photographs shared by The Heirs star sees him holding a document, that looks very much like a hard script. We wonder if the script could hold details of Min-ho's next big project.

Moreover, we're also in awe of the fact that Min-ho can actually pull off pink like no other as he sported a cozy baby pink sweater which he paired with black biker shorts that laid emphasis on his toned legs. With a dark brown bag and black converse, Min-ho's million-watt smile is too dreamy to not fall for. The IG post has already garnered 2.5 million likes in just 11 hours.

Check out Lee Min-ho's Instagram post below:

We can't wait to see Lee Min-ho in his next K-drama or movie soon!

