Is Lee Min Ho's latest Instagram post hinting at the actor's next project post The King: Eternal Monarch?

Lee Min-ho treated fans with a series of photographs, in which The King: Eternal Monarch star looks handsome sporting a cozy baby pink sweatshirt which he paired with black biker shorts. However, we couldn't help but notice a possible hint at the actor's next project.
3620 reads Mumbai
Lee Min-ho rocked a baby pink sweatshirt which he paired with black biker shorts in his latest Instagram post.Lee Min-ho rocked a baby pink sweatshirt which he paired with black biker shorts in his latest Instagram post.
With The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min-ho certified yet again as to why he still continues to be one of the top Korean actors, who fans just can't get enough of. While the 2020 K-drama didn't fetch way too exciting numbers on the ratings chart, that still didn't dull Min-ho's popularity. Moreover, viewers couldn't get enough of the handsome actor's royal avatar as well as his exciting chemistry with Kim Go-eun, which has fans shipping the couple IRL.

Now that The King: Eternal Monarch has reached its final conclusion, fans have been left wondering as to which project the 33-year-old actor will take up next. His recent Instagram post may have given us a possible hint. Call us crazy but the latest series of three photographs shared by The Heirs star sees him holding a document, that looks very much like a hard script. We wonder if the script could hold details of Min-ho's next big project.

Moreover, we're also in awe of the fact that Min-ho can actually pull off pink like no other as he sported a cozy baby pink sweater which he paired with black biker shorts that laid emphasis on his toned legs. With a dark brown bag and black converse, Min-ho's million-watt smile is too dreamy to not fall for. The IG post has already garnered 2.5 million likes in just 11 hours.

Check out Lee Min-ho's Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

We can't wait to see Lee Min-ho in his next K-drama or movie soon!

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Can someone tell him to sleep? Why is a kid active on instagram at 3 AM kst for the last few days

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Exactly my thoughts... Cant wait for the announcement of his next project

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Minho can especially pull off pink. Flachbacks to legend of the blue sea, where "Pink Joon-jae" was born. I was amazed then and am amazed now.

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Its way too soon but i still hope he announces his next project :)

