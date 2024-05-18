Lee Teaser Trailer: Kate Winslet Stars as War Photographer Lee Miller In The Upcoming Biography

Kate Winslet’s new film, Lee, has released a teaser trailer. The film is based on the real-life story of a 1930s photographer Lee Miller. Read on to know more details.

Lee starts in the late 1930s as Hitler rises to power in Germany. Lee Miller (Winslet), a well-known photographer, leaves France for London, falling in love with art dealer Roland Penrose (Alexander Skarsgård).

What is the real story behind Lee?

As war breaks out in Europe, Miller, now working for British Vogue, faces restrictions on female photographers. Frustrated by these limitations, she decides to defy the norms and, with support from her friend and editor Audrey Withers (Andrea Riseborough), heads to the frontlines of World War II.

Watch the teaser trailer below;

Determined to capture the reality of war, Miller documents the suffering caused by Hitler’s regime. Her work reveals the horrific loss of life and is sent back to Vogue’s female readers, who were largely unaware of the war's brutal realities.

She partners with Life Magazine photographer David E. Scherman (Andy Samberg), and together they produce a series of impactful images that shape our understanding of the war.

Miller’s tenacity and fearlessness allow her to navigate military bureaucracy and reach the heart of the conflict. She and Scherman bribe their way into Hitler’s Munich apartment, capturing the famous photo of Miller in Hitler’s bathtub on the day he died.

They are among the first photographers to enter the Dachau Concentration Camp after its liberation, capturing some of the most definitive images of Hitler’s crimes.

The Lee film synopsis read, "The story of photographer Elizabeth 'Lee' Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II. Former Vogue cover model Lee Miller travels to the front lines of World War II as a photojournalist and goes on a mission to expose the hidden truths of Nazi Germany."

Who's the star cast of Lee?

Lee film star cast boasts talented Kate Winslet in the lead role as Lee Miller, while Alexander Skarsgård plays the role of her lover Roland Penrose. Other cast members include;

Marion Cotillard as Solange d'Ayen

Andrea Riseborough as Audrey Withers

Andy Samberg as David Scherman

Noémie Merlant as Nusch Éluard

Josh O'Connor as Antony Penrose

Arinzé Kene as Major Jonesy

Vincent Colombe as Paul Éluard

Patrick Mille as Jean D'Ayen

Samuel Barnett as Cecil Beaton

Zita Hanrot as Ady Fidelin

James Murray as Colonel Spencer

Miller’s work shows her deep empathy for women and war victims, highlighting both the fragility and strength of the human experience. The film portrays Miller’s relentless pursuit of truth, which comes at a great personal cost, forcing her to confront a traumatic secret from her childhood.

Lee is slated to release on September 13, 2024.

