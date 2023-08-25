'Left no crumbs': Fans go crazy as Selena Gomez makes her comeback with much-awaited summer song Single Soon

Selena Gomez's much-awaited song Single Soon is finally out now. The track as well as its music video is available everywhere for everyone to groove to and stream. The 31-year-old's latest release is a peppy dance number that celebrates being single and reiterates the fact that the singer is not in a relationship, despite the countless rumors. Gomez is like a carefree spirit in the fun song. Here's a breakdown of the video and how the fans are reacting to it.

Selena Gomez makes comeback with pop track Single Soon

The music video starts with a voice note by the pop star's half-sister Gracie as she tells Gomez that she loves her and she should never worry about boyfriends. The actress writes a note to her boyfriend telling him she's breaking up with him. "Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat? / Maybe I'll just disappear / I don't wanna see a tear / And the weekend's almost here," she sings along to the catchy melody.

The note says "I'm sorry, I can't. Don't hate me" which is a reference to episode 7 of season 6 of Sex and the City where Carrie breaks up with her boyfriend Jack Berger. She proceeds to try out some heels and outfits as she gets ready for a night out. Gomez wears a purple furry coat and greets her girl gang at a restaurant. The singer calls herself high maintenance but worth a try and poses for selfies in the car. This is followed by a fun karaoke session.

Gomez dances her heart out in a nightclub and then runs to a pool with her group of friends. She poses happily underwater and the next scenery sees her laid out on a bed in the middle of her friends. The music video ends with her asking, "Well, who's next?" as she winks at the camera. Meanwhile, fans are loving the vibe and energy of the record and are praising it all over social media. They are happy seeing Gomez in her happy and carefree element.

Fans rave about Single Soon, call Selena Gomez 'storyteller'

One user wrote, "I don't just love this girl for her songs, her acting, or her appearance, I love her for who she is and her personality She is not a singer, she is a storyteller of everyone's untold story." Another said, "SEL!!! You did not disappoint! Not my happily married self singing this as loud as I can!!" A third commented, "THE QUEEN LEFT NO CRUMBS!!" with a string of fire and heart emojis. A fourth joked, "Today should be a public holiday."

While one user noted, "It's giving everything it's supposed to give," another replied, "You did that queen, like always !!!! it's on repeat." A third chimed in, "LEGIT EMBODIED A GIRLS NIGHT THAT I NEED." A fourth expressed, "So glad to be alive during the time of Selena Gomez." The song described by Gomez as "perfect for the end of summer" is available now.

