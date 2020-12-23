Legally Blonde 3: Luke Wilson HINTS at returning to the franchise; Says ‘keeping it firmly under wraps’

Luke Wilson recently opened up about his potential role in Legally Blonde 3 with Reese Witherspoon. Scroll down to see what he said.

Luke Wilson is dishing on Legally Blonde 3! During a new interview, the 49-year-old actor addressed the possibility of joining Reese Witherspoon once again in the upcoming third instalment in the franchise. If you forgot, at the end of Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, Elle (Witherspoon) and Emmett (Wilson) tied the knot in Washington, DC. In his interview, Luke shared his excitement for the new movie but hasn’t officially been cast yet. “Of course [I’d do it],” Luke shared with Us Magazine. “As for the Legally Blonde that we’re hearing about now — I don’t know anything than the usual man on the street. And that’s really the truth. I’ve heard they’re writing it and trying to put it together, but they’re keeping it pretty firmly under wraps.”

Also in his interview, Luke gushed about working with Reese. “I loved working with Reese, and definitely, that’s one of those movies where I never had that happen before to such a degree where when it came out, I’d go back to Texas and there would be little squadrons of girls who would come up at that age, like, 8 to 12 and 14, and they would have all these questions about Elle,” Luke shared. “They’d ask where she was and what she was doing and was she as great as she seemed.”

He added: “It’s just a good feeling. It’s one thing to make a movie people like, it’s another thing to make a movie that does well, but to have one that gets legs because of how people feel about it, that is a great feeling. To have a movie make a jump to generations.” Earlier this year, it was officially confirmed that Legally Blonde 3 would be debuting in May 2022, with Mindy kaling co-writing the script.

