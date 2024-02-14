Legally Blonde Actress Selma Blair Apologises For Alleged Anti-Islamic Remarks: 'I Deeply Regret This'

Selma Blair has issued an apology after being criticized and labeled an Islamophobic for posting an alleged anti-Islam comment on a video regarding the Isreal-Hamas war last week. Blair’s apology came on Tuesday in the form of a lengthy Instagram post that read, “I mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and Fundamentalists, a terrible err in my words, and resulted in hurting countless people I never meant to, and I deeply regret this.”

“This is a time of great pain and anguish for many around the world, but it is also a time to learn and better understand how words matter. I commented on a post by Abraham Hamra regarding two congress members who are against banning October 7th Hamas terrorists from entering the USA. In my comment, I mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists, a terrible err in my words, and resulted in hurting countless people I never meant to, and I deeply regret this. As soon as my error was brought to my attention, I deleted the comment,” Selma said in a statement on Instagram.

“Hate and misinformation are amplified so easily these days,” she continued.

“This time by my own hands. In this instance, I erred in my writing and I fully recognize how I contributed to the Muslim community being understandably very upset. I respect and love all peace-loving communities, all over the world. It was my Muslim friends who helped educate and show me the way. I am committed to paying forward their love and understanding. We cannot allow ignorance and rage to become our downfall. I raise my hand in humility and volunteer to break the chain. Those who know me, know that wherever I go, I try to create branches to hold onto, bridges to meet on for all marginalized communities. I am dedicated to tolerance and love for all who want it — not hate,” the Legally Blonde actress added.

Selma Blair, who is Jewish, concluded her apology statement by noting, “I apologize to those in the Muslim community who I offended with my words. I apologize to my friends. And I apologize to anyone I hurt. And I will do better"

Selma Blair’s controversial comment that was deemed Anti-Islamic and the backlash that followed

Among the prominent figures to criticize Selma for her comment on the Hamas-Israel conflict were prominent filmmaker James Lebrecht and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

“I haven't said anything about the Selma Blair situation up to this point. I was hoping that I would have a more eloquent statement than the following. I am heartbroken after seeing what she posted online,” Lebrecht said on X, formerly Twitter.

Selma Blair was slammed on social media last week after she commented, “Thank you so much. Deport all these terrorist supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroyed minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate.”

The comment by Selma was made on February 2 under an Instagram video by Abraham Hamra, an immigration reform advocate, who appeared to be speaking in defense of the Jewish community following the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

