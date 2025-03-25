Legally Blonde Prequel Elle: Reese Witherspoon Introducing Lead Actor to Tom Everett Scott's Casting, All We Know So Far

Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde has without a doubt won the hearts of everyone. Well, the tale is not over, as the famously loved story is getting a prequel series that will have you amused with more amazing adventures of Elle Woods.

As per a report by TV Insider, the prequel series Elle is officially in the works and we are here to take you on a journey that might have you indulged in the show already.

Starting with the lead character of Elle Woods, while it was Reese Witherspoon who had us feeling joy all over again, an official announcement was made recently that suggested it will be Lexi Minetree who will take on the iconic character of Elle Woods.

The casting for this Prime Video series was revealed by none other than the This Means War actress in an Instagram video. The two actresses could be seen in the clip, as Reese Witherspoon revealed to Lexi Minetree about her casting, creating an emotional moment.

The young actress was considered to play the role after an open casting call that was held nationwide.

In the caption of the social media video, Reese Witherspoon stated, “Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods! After watching so many incredible auditions for the new Elle prequel series on @PrimeVideo," she also added that the series has finally found its young Elle.

Besides Lexi Minetree, the series will even star June Diane Raphael as well as Tom Everett Scott, playing the characters of Elle’s parents, Eva and Wyatt, as per Variety.

None of the additional castings besides the three have been announced as of yet. As per the official timeline, the series will focus on Elle Woods's high school era, taking us through new life experiences.

Elle will be created by Laura Kittrell, who will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer with Caroline Dries.