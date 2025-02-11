Legally Blonde Prequel: Madison Wolfe, Lexi Minetree in Final Talks for Elle Woods Role

Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine productions and Amazon MGM Studios are close to finalizing who will play the new and young Elle Woods in their highly anticipated Legally Blonde prequel series. Witherspoon first portrayed Woods in the 2001 cult classic film.

Deadline reports that actors Madison Wolfe, who starred in True Detective and Mayfair Witches, and Lexi Minetree, who starred in The Murdaugh Murders, have auditioned for the role. The sources say a decision is likely to come soon. Amazon MGM Studios and Hello Sunshine representatives did not reveal any more details on the ongoing casting for this story.

Witherspoon recently spoke about the auditions on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying she has seen "so many tapes" and that it's "so fun to watch." She revealed that Netflix's Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega inspired her to create a prequel series for Elle.

Witherspoon is keen to revisit Elle's early years and explore the character's pre-college journey and life before law school. "I just love them all so much, and they're doing such a good job," she said of the finalists.

The character of Elle Woods catapulted Witherspoon to Hollywood fame. She embodies the role in Legally Blonde (2001) and its sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003), making the character a pop culture icon.

Both Wolfe and Minetree resemble Witherspoon and have growing acting portfolios. Wolfe has worked on Mayfair Witches, True Detective, and The Conjuring 2, and Minetree has appeared on The Murdaugh Murders, Law & Order: SVU, and My Amish Double Life.

Advertisement

Laura Kittrell is the showrunner. The prequel will revolve around Woods' high school experience dealing with the events before she graduated from college and went to pursue law at Harvard in Legally Blonde (2001).