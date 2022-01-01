Legendary actress Betty White passes away at the age of 99, days before turning 100

Betty White, known for being a brilliant comedic actress has passed away at the age of 99, only some days before turning 100. The star was born in 1922 and was set to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17.

According to a report from TMZ, the actress has passed away at her home just before 9.30 am ET on Friday. For those unversed, Betty White has been one of the most celebrated actresses of Hollywood, having starred in many famous televisions shows over the past 80 years of her career as an actress. She started her professional journey in 1939 and rose to fame for her lead role as Rose Nylund in the famous show The Golden Girls. The series successfully ran from 1985 to 1992.

Betty White has 115 acting credits to her name and has starred in hit productions including The Bold and the Beautiful, Ladies Man, That '70s Show, Boston Legal, Hot in Cleveland, among others. The actress has been recognized with honourable awards and accolades including Primetime Emmy Awards, American Comedy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Grammy Award in 2012. She has also been awarded several Lifetime Achievements for her brilliance as an actor.

This week, Betty White engaged in friendly banter with Ryan Reynolds over her interview with People, where she had said, "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me," referring to her The Proposal co-star and friend's crush on her. The two shared some fun moments as Ryan went ahead to respond to her comment on Twitter. "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks," he had tweeted.

We shall always remember White as the legendary actress and comedian that she was! We hope she rests in peace.

