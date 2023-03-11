Legendary Champion Rey Mysterio becomes first inductee for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023

WWE has certainly waited till the last few weeks to announce the inductees of the Hall of Fame but they have finally started announcing the inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame Class 2023 in this week’s episode of SmackDown on Friday. The legendary champion Rey Mysterio is announced to be first inductee for WWE Hall of Fame Class 2023 even though he is active and preparing for the match at WrestleMania 39. Keep reading for more details.

Rey Mysterio to be inducted in Hall of Fame

Rey Mysterio debuted in his professional wrestling career in 1989 before joining WWE in 2002. He has built an unbelievably successful career by winning almost every major accolade from Royal Rumble to world champion and more. Now, he can also add Hall of Fame in the list. The fans effectively celebrated this achievement unlocked for the Legendary Champion Rey Mysterio. This legendary champion also recently celebrated his twenty year mark in the industry.

Reaction to announcement

While the whole world celebrated that Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, it seemed that his son Dominik Mysterio was not pleased with this announcement. In the video clip posted by the WWE, Dominik saw his father making entrance to address the fans. Dominik pointed to the television and made the sign of thumbs down for this legendary moment of his father.

The father and son relationship has not been fine since last year when Dominik Mysterio aligned himself with the Judgment Day. Therefore, the father and son certainly have contrasting opinions in the WWE.

This WWE Hall of Fame Class 2023 will be held after SmackDown on March 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

