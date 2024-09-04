Legendary Filmmaker Tim Burton Receives 'Special' Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star With Beetlejuice 2 Actors Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton By His Side

Tim Burton, the creator of iconic films like Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands, has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On a sunny Tuesday morning, the star was unveiled with a ceremony at 6600 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of Hollywood Toys & Costume.

Burton, who grew up in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, recalled his childhood visits to the Walk of Fame as per NBC. "As a child, I used to come down here from Burbank on the bus—no adults," he recalled. "In fact, I was young enough to think these things (stars) were actually gravestones when I first came down here."

Burton, who was born in Burbank, California, began his career as a filmmaker at an early age. His mother ran a cat-themed gift shop, while his father worked for the Burbank Parks and Recreation Department.

Burton spent most of his childhood drawing cartoons and watching horror movies, particularly those starring Vincent Price. By ninth grade, his talents were becoming known; one of his designs appeared on an anti-litter poster for a local sanitation company.

After high school, Burton attended the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), where his animation talent blossomed. A 90-second pencil-drawn animated film he made as a student, Stalk of the Celery Monster, caught the attention of Walt Disney Animation Studios, leading to an apprenticeship with the company.

During his tenure at Disney, Burton directed his first professional short film, Vincent, a black-and-white stop-motion film inspired by Price, who also narrated.

Burton made his directorial debut in 1985 with the quirky comedy Pee-wee's Big Adventure. However, Beetlejuice (1988) and Edward Scissorhands (1990) cemented his reputation as one of Hollywood's most creative filmmakers. Other notable films are Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992), Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), Corpse Bride (2005), and Frankenweenie (2012).

Burton's distinct visual style and ability to combine the macabre and whimsy have made his films popular worldwide. His work has earned him numerous awards, including two Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature Film: Corpse Bride (2006) and Frankenweenie (2013).

Burton was most recently nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 2023 for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for an episode of the hit show Wednesday, which he also executive produced.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton, both of whom have collaborated with Burton throughout his career. Ryder, who appeared in Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands, spoke fondly of her work with the director.

"When I met you, I was a weird kid," Ryder said. "You make being a weird girl not just OK, but something to celebrate and even kind of cool. To work with Tim is like being invited to wander through his heart and imagination."

Keaton, who played the title character in Beetlejuice and Batman in Burton's 1989 film, also attended the event. Both actors are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel Beetlejuice 2, which will hit theaters on September 6, 2024. Jenna Ortega, best known for her role in the Netflix series Wednesday, will also star in the film.

