Legendary Manga artist Leiji Matsumoto, of Queen Emeraldas died from heart failure at 85; DETAILS Inside

Leiji Matsumoto, the creator of a very notable Manga series died last week at the age of 85 due to acute heart failure.

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Updated on Feb 20, 2023   |  01:29 PM IST  |  5K
Leiji Matsumoto
Leiji Matsumoto

The legendary Manga artist Leiji Matsumoto passed away at the age of 85 due to acute heart failure on February 13 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Leiji Matsumoto's funeral service was held by his immediate family with his wife Miyako Maki as the chief mourner. His fans took to social media to pay tribute to this renowned Manga illustrator and creator.

ALSO READ: Anime series One Piece to begin streaming on Netflix from June 12

Queen Emeraldas

Leiji Matsumoto Health

Earlier in 2019, Leiji Matsumoto was hospitalized in Italy due to poor health but it eventually stabilized the next day. According to a Japanese publication during this time Leiji Matsumoto suffered a stroke and collapsed. He was in very serious condition at that time and was discharged the following month.

Leiji Matsumoto work

Leiji Matsumoto debuted as the Manga artist while he was still in high school in 1953 with Michibachi no Bōken. He soon moved to Tokyo and became a popular Manga artist, creator, and illustrator. Some of his well-known works include Queen Emeraldas, Galaxy Express 999, and Space Pirate Captain Harlock. All these works of Leiji Matsumoto inspired several live-action adaptations as well as animes.   

Matsumoto has truly inspired the whole generation of artists with his sleek work and designs. His characters ranged from caricatures and cartoon designs to realistic figures. Leiji Matsumoto was also awarded the Order of the Sacred Treasure, Gold Rays with Rosette, and Medal with Purple Ribbon.

ALSO READ: 10 most popular Naruto hand signs and what they represent

Leiji Matsumoto death

How did Leiji Matsumoto die?
Leiji Matsumoto died of acute heart failure.
When did Leiji Matsumoto die?
Leiji Matsumoto died on 13 February 20, 2023.
How old was Leiji Matsumoto when he died?
Leiji Matsumoto was 85 years old when he died.
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Twitter(@Leija Matsumoto)

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!