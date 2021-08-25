Legendary Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts passes away at 80, publicist confirms

Charles Robert “Charlie” Watts, the Rolling Stones’ drummer and the band’s irreplaceable heartbeat, has died at age 80. In a statement, Watts' publicist confirmed his death. He said,“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts, he passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier surrounded by his family.”

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation,” he further stated. However, Watts' death comes only a few weeks after it was revealed that the drummer would be unable to participate on the Rolling Stones' No Filter stadium tour in the United States. “Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation,” as per Rolling Stones Magazine, a rep for the band said in a statement at the time “With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming.”

Following the news of his demise, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood all sent words of support to their bandmate. Since 1963, Charlie has been a member of the Rolling Stones. Apart from Jagger and Richards, he is the only member who has appeared on all of the band's studio albums. Watts was introduced to Brian Jones, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards while playing drums in London's rhythm and blues clubs in the 1960s, and the three invited him to join their group in 1962.

Our thoughts are with Charlie Watts‘ loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

